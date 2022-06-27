Hartlepool hit-and-run leaves biker in critical condition
A motorcyclist thought to have ridden away from a crash that left another biker critically injured is being sought by police.
A man in his 20s is in a "critical but stable" condition after the crash, which also involved a Range Rover, in Hartlepool on Thursday.
He suffered head, pelvic and leg injuries in the collision on Easington Road at about 20:30 BST.
Police said it happened when a black Range Rover and motorbike collided.
Officers believe a second motorbike was also involved but the rider did not stop.
Cleveland Police is appealing for anyone with information about the rider, who they believe may be able to help them.
The driver of the Range Rover also left the scene.
A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the crash has been released while investigations continue.
The injured motorcyclist is recovering in hospital.
