Fourteen to appear in court over Middlesbrough-Derby disorder
- Published
Thirteen men and a 17-year-old boy are due in court over alleged disorder at a football match.
Cleveland Police said they were arrested after Middlesbrough's 4-1 home win over Derby County on 12 February.
The teenager and 11 men aged 21 to 65 are accused of public order offences. A man, 29, has been charged with drinking in view of the playing area and a 21-year-old with throwing a missile.
The first will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on 28 June.
Others are due at the court on 29 June and the 1 and 15 July while the teenager is due at Teesside Youth Court on 27 July.
