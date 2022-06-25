Newton Aycliffe man, 100, takes on 1,000 mile trike challenge
- Published
A centenarian has set himself the challenge of cycling 1,000 miles before his 101st birthday.
William Cooksey will be riding 20 miles each day around his local Newton Aycliffe area of County Durham on his trike for the next 10 weeks.
He is raising funds for the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust charity, to thank staff for the care he has received over the years.
Last summer he walked 100 miles, also to raise money for the NHS.
Mr Cooksey said: "I've always admired the NHS and over the years have had a lot of help, quite a few operations and all that.
"I realised I could do 20 miles a day on the trike, so I thought 'why not put it all together and make it a challenge, see if the NHS is interested'."
Pat Chambers, charity development manager for the health trust, said: "We're thoroughly delighted.
"It was men's health week last week, and my goodness what a shining ambassador he is for old men."
Speaking about the state of his health, Mr Cooksey said: "The secret - well, my secret as it wouldn't apply to anyone else - is 50% good luck, 25% lifestyle and the other 25% is diet."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.