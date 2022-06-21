Woman killed in Skelton Green hit-and-run named as police seek driver
- Published
A woman who died after being hit by a car that did not stop has been named by police.
Justine Wedgwood, who was 50, was walking along Boosbeck Road in Skelton Green at 22:45 BST on Sunday, when she was struck.
The mother of three from the Boosbeck area later died of her injuries.
Cleveland Police is trying to trace the driver of a Volvo XC90, registration SV04 TFE who it is believed carried on driving towards Skelton village.
A statement from Ms Wedgewood's family said: "Our family will never be the same again, we are confused, lost and truly heartbroken.
"We will be strong for your three babies and keep your memory alive, you are back with nana Val now both watching over us."
Ms Wedgewood leaves behind three children, three grandchildren, a brother and a father.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.