Darlington: Tributes paid to crash victim Natalie Marshall
A woman killed when the car she was driving hit a tree was "the biggest and strongest personality", her family said.
Natalie Marshall died after the Mercedes crashed on the A167 near Coatham Mundeville, on the outskirts of Darlington, at 03:00 BST on Friday.
The 25-year-old, of St Helen Auckland, was a "very well-loved" daughter, sister, auntie and friend.
A man in his 20s, who was a passenger, remains in hospital.
He is being treated at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital having suffered serious injuries.
In a statement released by Durham Police, Ms Marshall's family said: "We can't put into words how we all feel about the loss of the biggest and strongest personality we knew.
"Natalie would light up the room as soon as she walked in, she was the most hard working and selfless young woman.
"We are well and truly heartbroken by this tragedy. I know for sure she has a place in many people's hearts."
Crash investigators have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
