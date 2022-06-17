Woman dies after car crashes into tree in Darlington
A woman in her 20s has died after the car she was driving crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Darlington.
It happened on the A167 near Coatham Munderville at about 03:00 BST on Friday.
A man, also in his 20s, who was a passenger in the Mercedes was seriously injured and is being treated at Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital.
Durham Police said the A167 remains closed between junction 59 of the A1M and the White Horse Hotel.
Motorists are asked to find an alternative route into and out of Darlington while investigations continue at the scene.
