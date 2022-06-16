Lennox Railton-Craggs' motorbike death in County Durham accidental
A four-year-old boy died falling from a motorbike he had been riding with his seven-year-old cousin, an inquest has heard.
Lennox Railton Craggs excitedly pushed his way on to the motorbike and hit the acceleration on 23 January, Crook Coroner's Court heard.
The boy fell off on rough ground and hit a metal post causing fatal abdominal injuries.
Assistant Coroner Leslie Hamilton concluded his death was accidental.
Det Insp Leanne Green, from Durham Police, told the inquest Lennox's cousin was learning how to ride her new 50cc Yamaha mini-motorbike under supervision in Eldon Lane, near Bishop Auckland, and Lennox had asked for a turn.
The coroner heard he was told he would have to be wearing his biking gear and go on the back but the youngster could not wait and pushed his way to the front and pulled the accelerator lever.
The court heard he fell off and hit a metal post designed to stop cars from accessing the grassy area.
Ms Green said: "Lennox was described as a little boy who liked motorbikes and liked quad bikes.
"His parents described that he was excited about the new bike and immediately asked if he could 'have a go' on it."
She said Lennox was crying after the fall and had been picked up and taken back to his house where his cries quickly turned into moans and he "changed colour".
He died shortly after arriving in hospital after going into cardiac arrest.
Home Officer pathologist Dr Nigel Cooper said the accident caused a fatal tear in the boy's liver, which led to internal bleeding.
