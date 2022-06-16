Middlesbrough, Yarm and Thornaby stations hit by strikes
Stations at Middlesbrough, Yarm and Thornaby will close for three days as part of a national strike.
There will be no rail services on 21, 23 and 25 June, TransPennine Express has confirmed.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are striking over pay, conditions and security.
The strikes are across England and only one fifth of services will be running.
TransPennine Express is warning there could be disruption on the days either side of the strike action and customers have been advised not to travel during these days unless necessary.
Kathryn O'Brien from TransPennine Express said only 10% of the firm's services would be operating.
"People should, where possible, consider alternative modes of transport," she said.
There are expected to be about 50,000 workers to walk out next week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The RMT union has claimed that Network Rail plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs with pay freezes for train operators and changes to job terms and conditions.
A reduced timetable on the Darlington to Saltburn route has been unveiled on the three days of strike action - with the last train out of Saltburn departing at 17:22 GMT.
