Guisborough mother admits murdering two-year-old boy
- Published
A woman has pleaded guilty to murdering her two-year-old son.
Daniel James Hodgson Green was found at a house in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, after police received reports of concern for his safety.
He died later in hospital after being found on 2 February .
Carol Hodgson, 39, also of Upper Garth Gardens, admitted murder during a short hearing at Teesside Crown Court. She was remanded in custody until sentencing on 15 July.
No details about what happened have been disclosed.
Det Insp Matt Hollingsworth, from Cleveland Police, said: "The loss of Daniel, at such a young age, is beyond comprehension.
"I'd like to thank all the team who have worked on this harrowing investigation and ensured that we could bring this matter to court."
Christopher Atkinson, of the Crown Prosecution Service North East, said: "In response to a robust case against her, Carol Hodgson has now pleaded guilty to Daniel's murder and we sincerely hope that those who knew Daniel find some measure of comfort in this, at what must remain a very difficult time for them."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.