Teesside Airshow: Airport apologises after traffic gridlock mars event
- Published
The hosts of an air show have apologised for huge traffic problems which saw people trapped on gridlocked roads for hours.
Teesside International Airport, near Darlington, staged the sold-out Teesside Airshow on Saturday.
In a statement, it said the show had been a "victim of its own success" and promised a review of what went wrong.
More than 22,000 tickets were sold for the event, but hundreds of people were caught up in the massive queues.
Disgruntled ticketholders took to social media to vent their frustration at the long delays, with many of those who missed out demanding refunds.
Speaking on Saturday, organiser Chris Petty did not mention reimbursements but said they put out the message "weeks before" for people to allow "plenty of time" to get there.
Who organised this? Because it’s absolutely appalling. Been sat in traffic for hours and we live 15 minutes drive from the airport usually. We allowed extra time and currently not even close to getting parked. What a joke.— Carol White (@CarolRamsden) June 11, 2022
One woman said that despite a normal journey time from her home to Teesside Airport of 15 minutes she had been stuck for hours.
The airport, which hosted the show but did not organise it, said it: "It's a huge shame that many people have had their days spoiled by long queues.
"We are all so sorry that delays and traffic have impacted not just those going to our air show, but also local people trying to get around.
"We will be speaking to the organisers and conducting a full review and debrief as a matter of urgency early next week."
I expect a refund if we don’t get entry soon! Hours in the car with kids so going to have to give up soon and go home! Ridiculous and seriously poor planning and organisation @TeesAirshow #TeessideAirshow— Emma Wallace (@EmmaWal94477263) June 11, 2022
The scale of the problems meant many were stuck in traffic after the show had begun and others gave up trying to get in altogether.
There were also reports of long delays leaving the site.
The Airshow has been a victim of poor planning, NOT popularity. Don’t put blame on the public that reasonably expected to be able to make a 3 mile journey in under 3 hours.— Allen Brindle (@allenbrindle) June 11, 2022
The carpark carnage at the end was the icing on the cake. Drivers swearing at confused security, horns blasting, kids crying and the worst family day EVER! Never again!! #TeessideAirshow #Teessideshitshow #Teesside #BenHouchen— Frosty (@Fly_Frosty) June 11, 2022
Mr Petty said: "We put a full traffic management plan in place, we go through stringent plans and we speak with the council, the police, with regards to planning and there's just some things that you just can't manage.
"It's a sell-out event, obviously there's going to be lots of people travelling.
"It's one of them things unfortunately and if we could change things and fly everybody in, we would," he added.
The 22,000 tickets sold did not include children, so about 25,000 people were expected to attend.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen also apologised and promised "a full review and debrief as a matter of urgency".
He tweeted: "I know for many it meant hours of delays with some giving up completely and going home.
"I will be speaking to the organisers and the police who stopped and diverted traffic following an accident on the A66.
"I will also be liaising with the organisers to do whatever I can to get refunds for those who suffered major delays or who were unable to attend as a result of the delays. "
