Teesside Airshow: Traffic gridlock mars first event in five years

The first Teesside Airshow for five years has been met with huge traffic queues as people have struggled to get into the event.

Teesside International Airport was due to host 22,000 people for the sold-out show after last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Disgruntled ticketholders took to Twitter to vent their frustration at being stuck in gridlock for hours.

Others asked why there had been a failure to manage the volume of cars.

Some of those affected tweeted that they had given up trying to get into the show and called on the organisers for refunds.

One woman tweeted that despite a normal journey time from her home to Teesside Airport of 15 minutes she had been stuck for hours.

Cleveland Police warned of heavy traffic on the A66 westbound prior to the Elton interchange.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or consider an alternative route.

The airport had advised people on Saturday morning to allow extra time for their journeys but in the absence of further updates by mid-afternoon people replied to the tweet with frustration and anger.

The Red Arrows and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight were part of the line-up, with food stalls, a motor show and a fair on the ground.

Speaking before the traffic chaos, organiser Chris Petty said it was "fantastic" to see the event return.

About 18,000 visitors attended the first air show in May 2016.

It was axed in 2017 after the airport pulled out of an agreement to host it due to the cost of increased safety requirements following the Shoreham disaster.

It is the only air show taking place in the North East this year with Sunderland Airshow cancelled due to Covid.

Organisers said it was "great" to have the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Team at the event to "keep our wartime aviation history alive"

