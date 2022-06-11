Teesside Airshow: Traffic gridlock mars first event in five years
- Published
The first Teesside Airshow for five years has been met with huge traffic queues as people have struggled to get into the event.
Teesside International Airport was due to host 22,000 people for the sold-out show after last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.
Disgruntled ticketholders took to Twitter to vent their frustration at being stuck in gridlock for hours.
Others asked why there had been a failure to manage the volume of cars.
Been in a road traffic queue since 10am and still 2.5 miles away. Moved about 500 yards in 2hrs!— Brad Symcox - (Brit Chief) 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@BritChiefUK) June 11, 2022
No idea why we can't just drive into the car park and then queue up to get tickets checked?
Shambles!
Some of those affected tweeted that they had given up trying to get into the show and called on the organisers for refunds.
Well soon we will be hitting the 4 hour mark in the car for #teessideairshow @TeesAirport … great considering we only like an hour away! Dreadful planning! #TeessideAirport #airshow #newcastle #northeast #teesside— Kyle Patterson (@kyleyp) June 11, 2022
One woman tweeted that despite a normal journey time from her home to Teesside Airport of 15 minutes she had been stuck for hours.
Who organised this? Because it’s absolutely appalling. Been sat in traffic for hours and we live 15 minutes drive from the airport usually. We allowed extra time and currently not even close to getting parked. What a joke.— Carol White (@CarolRamsden) June 11, 2022
Cleveland Police warned of heavy traffic on the A66 westbound prior to the Elton interchange.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or consider an alternative route.
The airport had advised people on Saturday morning to allow extra time for their journeys but in the absence of further updates by mid-afternoon people replied to the tweet with frustration and anger.
The Red Arrows and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight were part of the line-up, with food stalls, a motor show and a fair on the ground.
Speaking before the traffic chaos, organiser Chris Petty said it was "fantastic" to see the event return.
About 18,000 visitors attended the first air show in May 2016.
It was axed in 2017 after the airport pulled out of an agreement to host it due to the cost of increased safety requirements following the Shoreham disaster.
It is the only air show taking place in the North East this year with Sunderland Airshow cancelled due to Covid.
