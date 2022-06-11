Teesside Airshow returns after five years
Teesside Airshow is returning to a sell-out crowd after being grounded for five years.
Teesside International Airport will host 22,000 people after last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.
The Red Arrows and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will take to the skies, with food stalls, a motor show and a fair on the ground.
Organiser Chris Petty said it was "fantastic" to see the event return.
Ex-Royal Air Force pilot, John Hurrell, who will take to the skies in an L-39 Albatross jet, said he was "really excited" for the display.
"With so few air shows on this year, it'll be great to get up in the skies and put on a performance that's certain to wow the huge crowds," he said.
About 18,000 visitors attended the first air show in May 2016.
It was axed in 2017 after the airport pulled out of an agreement to host it due to the cost of increased safety requirements following the Shoreham disaster.
It is the only air show taking place in the North East this year with Sunderland Airshow cancelled due to Covid.
