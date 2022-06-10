Darlington: A1(M) closed southbound due to lorry fire
- Published
The A1(M) is closed southbound near Darlington between junction 59 and junction 58 due to a lorry blaze.
The HGV, which was transporting paper, caught fire at 01:40 BST.
While the initial blaze was put out, firefighters at the scene have had to deal with flames reigniting several times.
The damage to the road needs to be assessed and National Highways said drivers were advised that delays to journeys were likely.
It added the wreckage needed to be cut in half before it could be removed.
Durham Police said the driver was "shook up but uninjured".
A diversion is in place and drivers should head west from junction 59 on the B6444 to Heighington and then the A6072 and A68 southbound to junction 58.
