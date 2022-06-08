Thornaby cannabis farm 'worth several millions' found
A cannabis farm growing drugs with an estimated street value of several millions of pounds has been found in a warehouse raid.
Officers forced their way into the building in Teesside Industrial Estate, Thornaby, on Tuesday.
A large number of rooms inside the property were "completely full of plants", Cleveland Police said.
Seven men, aged between 16 and 51, were arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning.
Northern Power Grid were called to make the electrical system safe.
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
