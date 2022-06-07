Middlesbrough v Derby: More arrests for violent disorder
- Published
Five men have been arrested as part of an investigation into violence at Middlesbrough FC's home ground earlier this year.
Cleveland Police described "pockets of disorder" at the Riverside Stadium and in the town centre on 12 February.
Fans attending the game against Derby County had been told to behave amid fears of tension over a resolved court dispute.
Seventeen others were arrested on the day of the Championship match.
Offences included assaulting emergency workers, failing to disperse and possessing a flare.
It followed legal proceedings launched by Middlesbrough, claiming Derby's financial breaches cost them a play-off place in 2018-19.
Sgt Adrian Dack, from Cleveland Police's football operations unit, said officers had "trawled through a vast amount of CCTV and other video footage in order to try to identify a number of people suspected of being involved" and suggested further action could follow.
He said: "The majority of football supporters want to attend football matches and follow their team safe in the knowledge that they and their families won't get caught up in mindless violence.
"We will not tolerate violence and disorder and we will do everything possible to prevent those who think this type of behaviour is acceptable from being able to carry out these acts."
Four of the five men arrested have been released while investigations continue, while a fifth remains in police custody.
A 23-year-old man has also been interviewed by police about throwing missiles inside the stadium.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.