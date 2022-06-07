Darlington Asda worker praised for helping boy with autism
A supermarket worker credited with helping a three-year-old boy with autism feel at ease while shopping has been praised for her kindness.
Bex Wickens said her son Hudson used to find shops overwhelming, often having "meltdowns", before meeting Mags Lunn, who works in Asda's Darlington store.
Ms Lunn, who would calm him down, was "an incredible human", Ms Wickens said.
She said Hudson now liked the store so much he would happily visit up to four times a week with her.
"Mags truly is an incredible human - I love watching how they are together," said Ms Wickens.
"Hudson hunts her down every time we go shopping and goes back in at least five times to hug her - which is special in itself because he's not all that big on affection.
"She's just always totally amazing with him."
Ms Wickens said shoppers would often stare and make comments if Hudson got upset in the store, but Ms Lunn and her colleagues would work to defuse the situation and help him calm down.
The youngster has even been given a green branded T-shirt and his own staff name badge to wear.
Ms Wickens, who also has a 10-month-old daughter, said Hudson was now such a fan of the supermarket he had his own mini-Asda at home.
'Golden girl'
"[Ms Lunn] witnessed the meltdowns that shopping used to cause and made him feel at ease in an environment he'd usually find overwhelming," Ms Wickens added.
"In the last six months he's built friendships with most of the people in the store, but everybody knows Mags is his golden girl."
Ms Lunn, 60, who has three grandchildren, has worked for Asda for 20 years.
She said: "Hudson really is such a sweet little boy - he's just so adorable.
"One of my grandsons is autistic so that is why I feel I relate to Hudson so much.
"I always get a hug from Hudson every time he comes in."
