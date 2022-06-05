Boy, 4, hit by car in Skelton dies
A four-year-old boy hit by a car has died.
The child was knocked down on Grampian Road in Skelton, near Middlesbrough, shortly after 14:00 BST on Saturday.
Cleveland Police described it as a "tragic accident" and said their thoughts were with the boy's family.
The force said his family was being supported by specially trained officers and in a short statement also thanked members of the public who assisted at the scene.
