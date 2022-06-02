Queen's Platinum Jubilee medal awarded to mountain rescue volunteers
- Published
Mountain rescue volunteers have been presented with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee medal.
Three of the Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) were also given long service awards having worked with the team for between 25 and 50 years.
More than 1,700 rescuers in the UK have been recognised along with emergency, armed forces and prison personnel.
CMRT leader Peter Smith said the medals recognised hard work and dedication, during the pandemic in particular.
"That only happens due to you and your families and you should all celebrate our many achievements," he said.
Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner presented the medals at the team's base near Great Ayton on Wednesday.
She also handed out long service awards to Dave Cook and Gari Finch, for 50 years of service.
Mr Smith and Carl Faulkner have been recognised for their 25 years in the team, although Mr Faulkner was not at the ceremony to receive his award in person.
Meeting team members, Mrs Ropner highlighted the voluntary nature of their work and the time they had given up.
"I couldn't help but draw parallels with the Queen at this very time of the Jubilee celebrations which recognises her service over so many years," she said.
CMRT provides a 24-hour search and rescue service and needs to raise approximately £42,000 each year to fund this.
Members were called out 61 times in 2021 and 20 times so far this year.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.