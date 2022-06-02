Middlesbrough town crier wins role with parmo eulogy
- Published
A performance artist with a "flamboyant presence" has won a competition to become a borough's new town crier.
Middlesbrough Council said there had been a "flurry" of video auditions but Philip Harrison stood out with his eulogy to the town's famous parmo dish.
He impressed with his "loud and commanding voice and his creative flair", a spokesperson said.
Mr Harrison makes his debut at the town's Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday.
He will then close the Jubilee Parade on Friday.
Council executive member Stephen Hill said: "We can't wait for you all to see, and definitely hear, the new town crier for Middlesbrough.
"It's a fantastic addition to a jam-packed Jubilee."
Mr Harrison will take part in civic events, such as Armed Forces Day, and other large-scale events, and it is anticipated he will hold the unpaid position for at least a year.
His uniform, created by local artist Chloe Leeson, was inspired by the Regency era and the New Romantic looks of Adam Ant in his Prince Charming era and Boy George in the 1980s.
The new livery includes a cape, robes, a waistcoat and hat. Parts of it have been created using old velvet curtains that once hung in Middlesbrough Town Hall.
