Pair jailed over Hartlepool cyclist's 'senseless' death
- Published
Two drivers who killed a cyclist while racing at 70mph (110kmh) were guilty of "senseless" and "appalling" driving, a judge who jailed them both said.
Dad-of-two Graham Pattison, 49, from Hartlepool, was hit on the A689 between Wynyard and Sedgefield in July 2020.
Paige Robinson, 24, of Billingham, and David Ferry, 47, of Redcar, had denied causing death by dangerous driving.
Robinson has now been jailed for seven years and nine months while Ferry received an eight-year prison sentence.
The pair were convicted earlier this month following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.
Robinson had been distracted by a road rage incident with Ferry and was trying to undertake his Audi TT when she drove her Ford Fiesta into the back of Mr Pattison and sent him 40m (130ft) through the air.
During the trial, the prosecution said each defendant was equally to blame.
Family torn apart
Mr Pattison's widow, Victoria, said she had lost her soulmate of 30 years and their two daughters a loving father.
Judge Jonathan Carroll said the family had been deprived of a future together "because of this senseless, unnecessary and appalling dangerous driving".
The incident started some miles before the collision when Robinson, distracted and singing to music, repeatedly accidentally cut in front of Ferry, the court heard.
Annoyed, Ferry eventually got past her after the two drivers had tried to "get the better over the other", the judge said.
A short distance later, Robinson caught up and was determined to pass Ferry, tailgating him, while he brake-tested her.
She tried to undertake Ferry, who swerved towards her, moments before she crashed into Mr Pattison.
Ferry drove home and was to tell police he was unaware there had been a collision. That claim was rejected by the judge.
The court heard ex-care worker Robinson was deeply remorseful while ex-Army officer Ferry was said to be "horrified" and "heartbroken" about what happened.
