Hartlepool street death man was 'larger than life'
A man who died following an incident on a street in Hartlepool was a "larger than life character" who was "taken too soon", his family has said.
Mark Davison, 59 and from Easington, was pronounced dead at the scene at the junction of York Road and Gainford Street on Friday afternoon.
A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
He has now been bailed and she has been released under investigation while inquiries are ongoing, police said.
Cleveland Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage of an altercation involving the occupants of a black Vauxhall Mokka and silver Hyundai Ioniq to contact the force.
Mr Davison's family said in a statement: "Mark was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
"He is in the thoughts and prayers of his family and friends in the UK and in Gambia."
