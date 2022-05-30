Hartlepool wheelchair user in hospital after cashpoint robbery
A wheelchair user is being treated in hospital after being robbed by a woman at a cash machine.
It happened outside the Sainsbury's store on Murray Street, Hartlepool, at around 02:30 BST on Friday.
The 50-year-old man was with a friend when they were approached by a stocky woman with blonde hair who threatened him and made off with some money.
The victim became "unwell immediately" and was taken to hospital where he remains, Cleveland Police said.
The woman, who had long, blonde hair tied up in a bun and was wearing a black puffer coat with a fur hood and tight blue jeans, approached the man as the ATM began to dispense money and tried to take it from him.
She managed to make off with some cash.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
