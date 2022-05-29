Darlington Beef Expo: Five arrested after rooftop protest
- Published
Five people were arrested after animal rights activists staged a rooftop protest at a national beef show.
Animal Justice Project (AJP) members spent 13 hours on Darlington Farmers' Auction Mart's roof, where they called for an end to animal farming.
The site is hosting the National Beef Association's (NBA) Beef Expo, a "celebration of everything British beef has to offer".
Durham Police said five were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
NBA chief executive Neil Shand refused to comment on the protest, but said the organisation was "having a great event with a wonderful atmosphere".
A police spokesman said officers were also "making inquiries following an allegation of assault" after protestors on the ground claimed they were sprayed with slurry.
