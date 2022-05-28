Beef Expo: Animal rights protest staged at industry event

The event in Darlington is expected to attract about 5,000 people

Activists have called for an end to animal farming during a rooftop protest at a beef industry event.

Animal Justice Protest (AJP) members took to Darlington Farmers' Auction Mart's roof at about 04:00 on Saturday.

The site is hosting the National Beef Association's (NBA) Beef Expo, a "celebration of everything British beef has to offer", which is expected to attract about 5,000 people.

Durham Police said it was "working to bring the protest to a safe end".

An AJP spokesman said the activists were "determined" to stay on the roof indefinitely to "make their messages heard".

Expo organisers have been negotiating with the protestors

He said the expo "glorifies the exploitation and killing of animals", adding: "Animals have rights and current farming practices infringe on these day in, day out."

The NBA said the event was a "celebration and exploration of everything British beef has to offer".

Chief executive Neil Shand refused to comment on the protest, but said the NBA was "having a great event with a wonderful atmosphere".

Durham Police said officers had been in attendance since 05:00 and were "working to bring the protest to a safe end and to minimize the impact on the wider community".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics