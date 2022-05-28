Beef Expo: Animal rights protest staged at industry event
- Published
Activists have called for an end to animal farming during a rooftop protest at a beef industry event.
Animal Justice Protest (AJP) members took to Darlington Farmers' Auction Mart's roof at about 04:00 on Saturday.
The site is hosting the National Beef Association's (NBA) Beef Expo, a "celebration of everything British beef has to offer", which is expected to attract about 5,000 people.
Durham Police said it was "working to bring the protest to a safe end".
An AJP spokesman said the activists were "determined" to stay on the roof indefinitely to "make their messages heard".
He said the expo "glorifies the exploitation and killing of animals", adding: "Animals have rights and current farming practices infringe on these day in, day out."
The NBA said the event was a "celebration and exploration of everything British beef has to offer".
Chief executive Neil Shand refused to comment on the protest, but said the NBA was "having a great event with a wonderful atmosphere".
Durham Police said officers had been in attendance since 05:00 and were "working to bring the protest to a safe end and to minimize the impact on the wider community".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.