Investigation into Cleveland Police van crash with car
- Published
Cleveland Police is being investigated over a crash that left two teenagers seriously injured.
It involved a marked police van and a Vauxhall Corsa on Grewgrass Lane in New Marske at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.
A 17-year-old girl suffered potentially life-changing injuries and an 18-year-old man remains in hospital.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said some details in the initial police reports may have been inaccurate.
It is now carrying out a review into the circumstances of the collision.
'Thorough and robust'
Two police officers were hurt but have been discharged from hospital.
Miranda Biddle, IOPC regional director, said: "We would like to reassure the public that this will be subject to a thorough and robust investigation.
"Upon identifying concerns with the way this was handled by two of its officers, the force has referred the matter promptly.
"It is important we establish the circumstances of the collision as well as examining the actions and decision-making of the officers involved.
"As part of this, we are asking anyone with information, particularly those who may have seen or have dashcam footage of either vehicle beforehand or the collision itself, to get in touch."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.