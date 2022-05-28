RNLI funds raised to commemorate drowned boy's father
Friends and family of man whose eight-year-old son drowned at sea in 2003 have raised £2,000 for the RNLI after his death.
Colin Moon was always grateful for the RNLI's efforts in trying to save his son Jordan at Seaton Carew, his widow Jackie said.
Following his recent death, Mr Moon's loved ones decided to raise funds.
Stephen Clyburn of the Hartlepool RNLI crew said the search for Jordan was one of his "most difficult" jobs.
Mrs Moon said her husband, who grew up in Graythorp in Hartlepool before moving to Seaton Carew, "always had a great respect for the sea".
She said he was working away when Jordan was swept away while playing with friends and family on the beach, but her husband "was always grateful to the RNLI for their efforts to rescue Jordan".
Mrs Moon said her husband would have been "extremely proud" of the funds raised, which included a collection from his workmates at the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant construction site in Somerset.
Mr Clyburn said he can still remember the 2003 search for Jordan, adding: "Going out on that shout was probably one of the most difficult days in my RNLI career."
He said the "generous donation" would support the charity and its volunteers "who are on call 24/7".
