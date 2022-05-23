Arrests as toddler apparently led away at Redcar boot sale
Two people have been arrested after a two-year-old girl was apparently seen being led away at a car boot sale.
The child's mother said her daughter was next to a family member at Redcar Racecourse on Sunday when she was approached by two females.
She claimed the pair tried to walk away with the child and when challenged released her. Cleveland Police said two people were then detained.
A 21-year-old woman and a girl were taken into police custody.
Police said inquiries were ongoing and no further details - including what they have been arrested on suspicion of - have been released.
Witnesses who were at the event in Thrush Road or who saw the two females before 14:15 BST are being asked to contact police.
