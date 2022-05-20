Middlesbrough fails again in bid for city status
- Published
Middlesbrough's mayor says it is "disappointing" but "not a big deal" it was not chosen to become a city to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
It had been the fourth time Middlesbrough applied for the status.
Eight towns - Colchester, Doncaster, Milton Keynes, Dunfermline, Wrexham and Bangor - will get city status, along with Stanley in the Falkland Islands, and Douglas on the Isle of Man.
Mayor Andy Preston vowed to continue pushing Middlesbrough's case.
He said: "Honestly it's not a big deal, it's something we would've liked to have had and something - when we asked people here - that they wanted us to apply for.
But it's not going to make a difference to our plans and our ambition and our future.
"It's an honour, it doesn't make a difference to who you are are where you're going or what you can achieve."
Previously Middlesbrough failed to win city status in 2012 when the town lost out to Chelmsford, and another effort in 2002 also fell short when another town known for its transporter bridge - Newport in south Wales - took the honour.
The 2021 bid, which cost the authority about £4,000, was put together with support from local authorities from across the north-east England, from Berwick-upon-Tweed to York.
Teesside University, Middlesbrough College and the Northern School of Art had all also backed Middlesbrough becoming a city.
'Lots of ambition'
Mr Preston said it was not yet clear why Middlesbrough had not been successful and he said he would not rule out applying again in the future.
He added: "I think if you're called a city by the Queen, what that does is make people feel more confident.
"But from my perspective we're on a great path with lots of ambitions - and this is a little disappointing - but we'll keep on pushing."
Mr Preston added the new development corporation announced this week, which leaders hope will cut red tape for investors and have more power over planning, would bring "much-needed investment" to the town.
