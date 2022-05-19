James Cook University Hospital catering services given one-star rating
Catering services at a Teesside hospital have been given a one-star hygiene rating with bosses warned "major improvements" are needed.
Inspectors visiting Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital found issues with the cleanliness of facilities and food safety management.
Serco, which provides the services, stressed the "concerns did not relate to hot food served to patients".
Hospital chiefs admitted they were "very disappointed by the findings".
Council environmental health officers found shortfalls in the "cleanliness and condition" of facilities and buildings.
'Legally compliant'
The hygiene of food handling was deemed generally satisfactory, but the management of food safety was criticised.
That includes systems or checks to ensure food sold or served is safe to eat and evidence staff know about safety measures.
Serco's head of food safety, Sue Reed, said the firm had previously achieved five-out-of-five scores from the council with all food served at the hospital "legally compliant".
However, she added it "recognised and acknowledged" last month's inspection had highlighted standards were "not as we would expect".
"Many of the issues identified in the report were rectified immediately, and we are now actively working in collaboration with the officers in Middlesbrough Council as a matter of urgency to demonstrate our commitment to attaining and maintaining the highest level of compliance," she said.
South Tees Hospitals NHS Trust said it expected "the highest standards from the Serco company in all the services they provide" to patients, staff and visitors.
It added it had "received assurances" the company was addressing the issues raised.
