Billingham GP facing extradition over alleged terror links
- Published
A GP is facing extradition to India over alleged links to a terrorist group.
Dr Mukul Hazarika is a manager at a practice in Billingham, on Teesside, but the Indian government has reportedly laid charges against him accusing him of running a banned unit.
The 75-year-old's lawyer said he "strenuously denies the allegations".
A hearing was due to get under way earlier at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.
According to the Daily Mirror, it will decide whether he will be extradited to India to face terror charges.
Dr Hazarika is listed on the website of the Queenstree Medical Practice in Billingham as a registered manager for surgical procedures and diagnostic and screening procedures.
It is alleged he is linked to a group banned in India called the United Liberation Front of Assam Independent.
The BBC has previously reported it is a separatist group in north-eastern India which has been fighting for independence for 40 years. It was banned in India in 1990.
The NHS Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group, which commissions health care on Teesside, moved to reassure patients by confirming services were running as normal at the Queenstree Practice.
A spokesperson said: "We are aware of this case and are supporting the practice where needed. We are unable to provide further comment while ongoing proceedings take place."
Dr Hazarika is being represented by Anand Doobay, of Boutique Law, who said his client "strenuously denies all allegations of criminal wrongdoing and he intends to contest them vigorously".
The court hearing is set to continue on Tuesday.
