Darlington attack: Man arrested over suspected murder attempt
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously injured.
They were taken to hospital after a disturbance on Killinghall Street, Darlington in the early hours of Saturday morning.
One man has since been discharged and the second is in a stable condition, Durham Police said.
The force said it believed the incident to be isolated with no risk to the wider public.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.