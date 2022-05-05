Two convicted of causing cyclist's death by dangerous driving
Two motorists have been convicted of causing the death of a cyclist by dangerous driving.
Dad-of-two Graham Pattison, 49, from Hartlepool, died after being hit on the A689 between Wynyard and Sedgefield in July 2020.
He was described by his family as a "dearly loved husband, father and son".
Paige Robinson, 24, of Geranium Close, Billingham, and David Ferry, 47, of Granville Terrace, Redcar, were found guilty at Teesside Crown Court .
Both were released on bail and will be sentenced on 1 June.
They have been warned they will face prison sentences.
