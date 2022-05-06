Elections 2022: Hartlepool Conservative and independent coalition remains
- Published
A coalition will remain in control of Hartlepool Council after no one party made major gains in the election.
Thirteen of the council's 36 seats were up for grabs, with Labour holding six and adding one and the Conservatives holding two and adding two.
Nineteen seats were needed for an overall majority, with the Conservatives now holding 15, Labour 11 and independents 10.
Independent council leader Shane Moore retained his Headland and Harbour seat.
The council was controlled by a coalition between the Conservatives, Independent Union and other independents.
The authority will hold its annual general meeting later in May where it will be confirmed who takes up key roles on the council, including leader, deputy leader and ceremonial mayor.
In the Fens and Greatham ward, Conservative Bob Buchan won the seat from Labour's Jennifer Elliott.
The pair had been previously been involved in a legal fight after Mr Buchan said false claims made by Labour in their election leaflet lost him the May 2021 election.
Mr Buchan lost his case and was ordered to pay £48,000 in legal fees.
