Middlesbrough banned for life for son's pitch invasion
- Published
A man who encouraged his son to run on to a football pitch during a game has been banned from a stadium for life.
Middlesbrough FC said the father filmed the invasion during the club's 3-1 Championship over Stoke on Saturday.
The club said the pair's actions "trivialised the importance of the game" with four further incursions by children at the end of the match.
A spokesman said the parents of those children will also face banning orders from the Riverside.
He said: "During our game on Saturday against Stoke City, a child entered the field of play while the match was in progress, trivialising the importance of the game to our fans, town, players and management.
"He was encouraged to do so by his father who recorded the incident on his mobile phone."
The spokesman said the father and son were asked to exit the ground by stewards but staff were subjected to "abusive and threatening behaviour".
'Pretty furious'
He said: "Entering the pitch while the game is in progress will not be tolerated. Abusive and threatening behaviour to our staff will not be tolerated.
"To enter the pitch at any time is a criminal offence as is abusive and threatening behaviour.
"The father and child have been identified and with immediate effect the father is banned from the Riverside Stadium for life."
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Tees said he was "pretty furious" by the invasions, adding: "There's thousands of young kids who would have liked to do that but they didn't because they respected the football club and the pitch."
The spokesman said police would be encouraged to take further action.
Cleveland Police have been approached for comment.
