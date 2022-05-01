Pedestrian dies after being struck by lorry in Darlington
A man died when he was struck by a lorry in Darlington.
The pedestrian was fatally injured at about 10:10 BST on Friday on Woodland Road near the junction with Hollyhurst Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The driver of the lorry was arrested and has since been released under investigation.
The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to work at the scene.
Durham Police said: "Out of respect for all those involved, we kindly request people do not speculate about the circumstances of the incident."
