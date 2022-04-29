Middlesbrough care home fire: Six residents treated in hospital
- Published
Six care home residents have been taken to hospital and 30 have been treated by paramedics after a fire.
The blaze started at about 01:00 BST on Friday in a ground floor flat at Victoria House Care Centre on Park Road, Middlesbrough.
North East Ambulance Service said staff assessed 30 patients and took six who had breathed in smoke to hospital.
A 44-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
In total, eight fire engines and 13 ambulance "resources" were called out to the care home.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said some residents had been taken to another home nearby.
A spokesperson said several rooms had been damaged and the cause of the fire was being investigated.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.