Star Wars display from Middlesbrough toy shop up for sale
- Published
A Star Wars display saved from a toy store that shut nearly 30 years ago is to go under the hammer at auction.
The handcrafted Palitoy Star Wars Return of the Jedi display was one of only a few made by model company, NJ Farmers Associates Ltd.
The display - made in 1982 and showing off toys including Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Chewbacca - was on show at Middlesbrough's Romer Parrish toy shop.
It is being auctioned later and is due to fetch between £5,000 and £10,000.
Nick Dykes, TV and film specialist for Vectis Auctions, in Stockton, which will be hosting the sale, said: "This is unique opportunity to acquire something of not only Star Wars history but what is also social history.
"These large toy displays are fondly remembered by so many children, bringing back so many memories.
"The local connection to the auction house is the cherry on the top really of a superb story."
Romer Parrish, which opened in 1933, sold newspapers, cards, sweets and eventually toys.
The two-storey shop was eventually sold to Beatties in 1995 and is now a restaurant.
It was recently recreated at Durham's Beamish Museum after Middlesbrough residents were asked to vote for which shops from the 1950s it should replicate.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.