Stockton care home residents 'watched blank television'
A care home on Teesside requires improvement in all areas after two people were seen "sitting in a lounge watching a blank television", the health watchdog has said.
The Beeches in Stockton was visited by inspectors for the Care Quality Commission (CQC) who found medicines were "not always managed safely".
Staff did not always have time to check on residents' wellbeing, it added.
The care home said "immediate action" was taken to address the issues raised.
Part of the Hillcare group, the home provides care for people aged 65 and over, some of whom were living with dementia.
Another finding from the unannounced visit was that residents were not always treated with "dignity and respect" and staff did not always have time to check on their general wellbeing.
'Deeply disappointed'
Activities took place, but these were limited and not taking place when the activities co-ordinator was not present, the report said.
And systems had not been established to monitor and improve the safety of eating and drinking as three people were seen "sleeping in a dining room with their meals in front of them".
However, people, relatives and staff spoke positively about the culture and values of the service, with people supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.
Inspectors ruled that the care home required improvement in its safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness, and leadership.
A spokesperson for The Beeches said: "We are deeply disappointed with the findings in our latest CQC inspection report and took immediate action to address the issues raised by inspectors during their visit.
"An action plan has been submitted to the CQC covering the steps taken to ensure the quality of service our residents, their loved ones, and we expect."
