Stockton school dinners face first price rise in nine years
- Published
School dinner prices in Stockton are rising for the first time since 2013.
Council-run primary schools will see a meal cost rise from £2.05 to £2.20 while a two course meal at a secondary school is going from £2.20 to £2.30.
Stockton Council leader Bob Cook said it was "unfortunate" as households also face rising energy and fuel bills but necessary as suppliers are raising their costs.
"We're confident they still represent value for money," he said.
In a letter sent to schools and seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Cook said: "Unfortunately, the recent rises in food costs from our suppliers has made this increase unavoidable.
"The prices are very much in line with other councils and we're confident they still represent value for money.
"But we also appreciate this comes at a time when the cost of living is a worry for people."
He said the "thousands" of pupils eligible for free school meals will also still be catered for.
Stockton's school service offers hot and cold meals on rotating menus - with next week's offer including minced beef pie, pork and carrot meatballs, quiche, salad and spaghetti bolognese.
