Arrest after four injured by car on Saltburn beach
- Published
Two women have been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after they were injured by a car on a beach.
Police were called to reports that a blue Audi had left the road near the pier at Saltburn, Teesside, at 20:17 BST on Monday.
Two other people suffered minor injuries and did not need medical treatment.
The driver, who is in his seventies, has been arrested and Cleveland Police has issued an appeal for witnesses.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.