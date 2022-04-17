Hartlepool pub unveils RNLI tribute mural
A mural paying tribute to the RNLI has been unveiled at a seaside pub.
Artist Lewis Hobson spent a month creating the large image of the Hartlepool crew's all weather lifeboat Betty Huntbatch on a gable end of the Ship Inn on the town's Headland.
Mr Hobson, from Durham, said he wanted to "pay tribute" to all the volunteers who "risk their lives at sea".
Hartlepool RNLI manager Chris Hornsey praised the image saying it "highlights the dangers" crews may face.
Mr Hobson said: "I wanted to paint something for the RNLI to pay tribute to all the volunteer crew members who risk their lives at sea and do so much for us in the community.
"The support for both the mural and the local RNLI crew has been amazing, with countless people stopping me and giving their opinions about the mural and the crew."
Mr Hornsey said: "Lewis has done an amazing job which not only brightens up the Headland but highlights the risks and dangerous situations the volunteer crew may have to face when at sea."
