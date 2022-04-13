Ex-Middlesbrough councillor guilty of child sex offences
An ex-councillor has been convicted of a catalogue of child sex abuse charges.
Former Middlesbrough Conservative councillor David Smith had denied 11 charges of inciting or engaging in sexual activity with a child but was found guilty at Teesside Crown Court.
The 33-year-old, who represented the Coulby Newham ward, resigned from the party and council after his arrest.
The court heard the offences dated back more than a decade. He will be sentenced on 16 May.
