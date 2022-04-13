Willington's former Miners' Welfare Club destroyed by fire
A building that once served as the community hub of a former mining village has been destroyed in a fire.
The blaze broke out in the derelict Miners' Welfare Club in Willington, near Crook, County Durham, on Tuesday evening.
Seven crews from across the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service went to the scene.
One team remained there on Wednesday damping down the fire, close to Spectrum Leisure Centre.
It is not yet known how the fire started.
The area will be assessed for damage.
There are no reports of casualties and local roads have reopened.
"The site has been secured with fencing and the local authority has taken responsibility of the site," a fire and rescue spokesperson said.
The building, in Hunwick Lane, was constructed around 1920 and was aimed at providing recreational facilities for the mining community.
Resident Patricia Greensmith said the loss was "heart-breaking".
"[It] feels like a big part of our lives has just died," she said.
"For my generation this place was our youth, [we] spent most nights and a lot of afternoons in here."
"I was a bridesmaid here twice and I've spent the last 15 years looking at it out of my window as a boarded up ruin and spent a lot of years trying to get it brought back to life."
