Eston Hills: Crews tackle large moorland fire at beauty spot

Cleveland Fire Brigade/Dave Charnley
Fire crews have tackled several blazes in the area

Fire crews have tackled a large moorland blaze at a beauty spot, one of several to be reported there in recent weeks.

Flames could be seen coming from Eston Hills, East Cleveland, just after 18:30 BST.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said an area of about 3,000 sq m of scrubland was affected.

Three teams from Coulby Newham and Grangetown tackled the blaze and the fire was put out at about 20:20 BST.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Firefighters said they left the area "due to darkness", with one section of fire left to burn overnight.

The area has a history of deliberately-started fires, although it has not been revealed what caused Monday evening's fire.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.