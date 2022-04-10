Man charged with raping teenager in Darlington park
- Published
A man has been charged after a teenager was raped in Darlington.
Police were called to Stanhope Park at about 23:30 BST on Friday, and a short time later a 21-year-old man was arrested nearby.
He has now been charged with two counts of rape and one of assault by penetration, and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Durham Police has appealed for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the force.
A spokesperson said: "A team of detectives have been working tirelessly on the investigation throughout the weekend, and their inquiries remain ongoing."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.