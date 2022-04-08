Hartlepool gym owner fined £30k for lockdown breaches
A champion bodybuilder who opened his gym during a Covid lockdown has been ordered to pay more than £55,000.
Former Mr Universe Eddy Ellwood, 58, claimed people using Xtreme Fitness in Hartlepool in February 2021 were taking part in a peaceful protest.
He was convicted of four offences relating to Covid-19 law breaches, fined £30,000 and ordered to pay costs.
After sentencing at Teesside Magistrates' Court, Ellwood told the courtroom his conviction was "a sham".
During his trial, Ellwood said he allowed people to use the gym to improve their mental health during lockdown, in a move motivated by a number of suicides among people he knew.
Two charges related to him contravening a direction from Hartlepool Council by allowing people to enter the premises, and there were two charges that he flouted a prohibition notice by opening.
Ran off and hid
District Judge Marie Mallon convicted him of all the offences following a two-day trial, saying it was a "preposterous submission" that people were protesting behind closed doors.
She said: "To whom were they protesting, how would they make their presence known?"
The judge noted that some gym-goers ran off and hid behind cars when a council official arrived at the premises.
Ellwood, whose address was given as that of his business, was told he must also pay £25,507 in costs and a £181 surcharge.
He was given 12 months to pay.
Charles Holland, the council's barrister, said costs were in part so high because of an abuse of process argument from the defence which the district judge dismissed.
Dr John Brown, representing Ellwood, said his client was a sole trader who had not been drawing a wage from the business lately.
Ellwood rose to his feet as the judge left the courtroom and made a statement lasting several minutes, which was cheered by supporters in the public gallery.
He said: "I have served humanity by caring, I haven't done anything wrong."
