Tomasz Dembler: Two jailed for killing man found in shallow grave
- Published
Two men who killed a man whose mutilated body was found in a shallow grave have been jailed for 16 years.
Polish national Tomasz Dembler's back and ribs were broken and his hands were cut off, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Zbigniew Pawlowski, 41, and Rafal Chmielewski, 39, were on trial for murder but partway through admitted manslaughter.
Three others were jailed for perverting the course of justice by burying his body.
Monika Solerska, 37, was jailed for five and a half years, Adam Czerwinski, 45, for five and Tomasz Reczycki, 37, for three.
The trial previously heard Polish national Mr Dembler, 39, had been "drinking to excess" and using drugs, which he also sold, before he disappeared in March last year.
He was beaten to death in his bedroom at a shared house in Middlesbrough.
His remains were discovered several weeks later by two teenage girls near Flatts Lane Country Park beauty spot.
The girls received special commendations in court for their "fortitude and bravery".
Mrs Justice Stacey said "all five defendants had played a part and had collaborated together".
She said the sustained attack on Mr Dembler would have "caused unimaginable pain" as he was punched, kicked and held in a sustained headlock which may have killed him.
The judge described the disposal of his body as "chillingly slick and callous".
In a written statement, Mr Dembler's brother Krzysztof said he "couldn't imagine the horrendous pain and terror his brother must have gone through".
He said: "As a family we have lost our future with Tomasz and his daughter is no longer the same little girl."
