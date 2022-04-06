Plans are submitted to build a new mosque in Middlesbrough
- Published
Plans to build an "elegant and distinctive" three-storey mosque in Middlesbrough have been submitted.
The place of worship would be built on land within a conservation area in Park Road North opposite Albert Park.
Planning permission was granted to build a mosque and cultural centre on the site in 2012, but the construction did not go ahead.
The new building application, which features a glazed dome, comes after approval for the earlier plans expired.
The area of land earmarked for the mosque is empty after buildings there were demolished some years ago.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the proposals also include a cafe, nursery, conference rooms, library, ICT suite, classrooms and offices.
The prayer hall in the mosque would be an octagonal shape, which is an important feature of Islamic architecture.
The site is within the Albert Park and Linthorpe Road conservation area, which council documents characterise as being made up of "high-quality open spaces, mature trees, superior Victorian, Edwardian and 1930s housing, traditional shops, and landmark buildings, of which have a number have towers and domes which can be seen from great distances".
The report adds: "Much of the local architecture can be described as exuberant, rather than restrained."
