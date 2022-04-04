Cleveland Police officer 'threw away phone' needed as evidence
A police officer "threw away his mobile phone" which was needed as evidence after he was arrested, a disciplinary panel has heard.
PC Russell Beckett of Cleveland Police is accused of hiding and disposing of the mobile phone which should have been surrendered to investigators.
The charges relate to a domestic incident at his Teesside home in October 2019.
PC Beckett is facing possible dismissal from the force for gross misconduct.
The hearing in Thornaby was told he had been suffering from stress before the event due to his marital situation.
A fellow officer, who was appointed as his welfare officer a month earlier, told the hearing that PC Beckett had told him he had "thrown away his mobile phone".
The hearing continues.
